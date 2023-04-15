Africa

Kenya 'disturbed' by UN remarks in leaked memo — senior official

15 April 2023 - 14:00 By Duncan Miriri
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses a news conference at the UN Base in Halane Mogadishu, Somalia April 12, 2023.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses a news conference at the UN Base in Halane Mogadishu, Somalia April 12, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Kenya is “disturbed” by comments about President William Ruto reportedly attributed to the UN deputy secretary-general in a leaked US classified document, a senior Kenyan official said on Friday.

The BBC, citing a leaked document, reported this week that Amina Mohammed told UN Secretary-General António Guterres in February that Ruto was “ruthless” and that she “doesn't trust him”. Nairobi is a key hub for UN operations.

Reuters has not independently verified the documents' authenticity.

When asked about Mohammed's reported remarks, senior Kenyan foreign affairs official Korir Sing'oei described it on Friday as “disturbing”, while also noting that “Kenya abhors the surveillance of the leadership of the United Nations”.

Ruto will continue with his international efforts to tackle climate change, reform global financial institutions and offer leadership on regional peace and security issues, Sing'oei said.

“The president will therefore not be distracted by the information contained in tainted leaked memorandums,” he said.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday there had been a “horrendous distortion” of Mohammed's comments, which has been “taken out of context”.

“She has the highest regard for President Ruto and his leadership,” said Dujarric, adding that Mohammed will visit Nairobi later this month on a pre-planned trip, in which she will meet the president.

Kenya's UN Ambassador Martin Kimani told Reuters on Friday he had spoken to Guterres and Mohammed “to seek clarity on the import of their concerning reported sentiments” and to express Kenya's opposition to the surveillance of the secretary-general.

Kimani said the surveillance was contrary to the founding UN Charter, other international laws and acceptable practices.

“I was reassured by their strong expressions of support, fellow feeling and strong partnership with Kenya and, especially, their respect and regard for President William Ruto,” Kimani said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenyan opposition ready to talk to government, resume protests

Kenya's opposition alliance is prepared to negotiate with the government over electoral reforms and the high cost of living, while also resuming ...
News
1 day ago

Kenyan opposition leader says Ruto's government is illegitimate

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga has called on his supporters to resist the government of President William Ruto, saying its disputed election ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  2. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  3. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  4. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  5. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele