Africa

Ten killed in Boko Haram attack: Nigerian police

15 April 2023 - 15:32 By Reuters
The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced millions to flee their homes.
Image: Luc Gnago/Reuters/ File photo

At least 10 people were killed by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe state, police said on Saturday, the latest attack in a region where security forces are battling a long-running insurgency.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced at least 2-million to flee their homes, international aid groups say.

Yobe state police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said the latest incident occurred in Buni Gari Gujba local government area on Friday, when a group of villagers were ambushed by Boko Haram militants while searching for a missing villager.

“Ten bodies were recovered. The security operatives have been dispatched to the area now to face the insurgents who from time to time frequent that area,” Abdulkarim said.

Boko Haram has split over time, with an active offshoot called Islamic State West Africa Province, an affiliate of Islamic State, also claiming responsibility for several attacks in the west African country.

READ MORE:

Failing states make Africa terrorism epicentre, says UNDP

The inability of states to provide basic services and security and create jobs across much of Africa, ranging from the Sahel zone in the west to ...
News
2 months ago

Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women in Burkina Faso

Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women searching for food in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum, a hotbed of jihadist activity, on ...
News
2 months ago

Missing Chibok girls sculpted in clay in Nigeria art project

The faces of 108 Nigerian girls who are still missing eight years after they were kidnapped by Islamist insurgents have been sculpted in clay in a ...
News
4 months ago

Boko Haram fighters kill 10 Chadian soldiers near Nigeria border

Boko Haram militants killed at least 10 Chadian soldiers in an attack on a military unit in Lake Chad province near the Nigerian border on Tuesday, ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Praise for two 'hero' cops who flagged Dr Nandipha's suspicious behaviour South Africa
  2. Inside Thabo Bester's Facebook messages to woman he 'tried to lure' South Africa
  3. 'Kgosi Mampuru can't be trusted at all': Malema calls for Thabo Bester to be ... South Africa
  4. Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board South Africa
  5. Luxury jet for Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana's deportation News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
'Why didn't you tell SA that Bester had escaped?: Breytenbach demands of Cele