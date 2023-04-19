Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Japan's foreign minister asked the defence minister to use the Self-Defense Forces' plane for the evacuation, said Chief cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
“The government will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese residents in Japan, including the safety and evacuation of Japanese nationals, in close co-operation with the G7 and other major countries,” Matsuno said.
About 60 Japanese nationals were in Sudan as of Wednesday, Matsuno told reporters, adding the government was able to contact all of them and none of them were injured.
Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday.
Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, said UN envoy Volker Perthes, amid air strikes and fighting in Khartoum and strife across Sudan.
Reuters
Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Japan's foreign minister asked the defence minister to use the Self-Defense Forces' plane for the evacuation, said Chief cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.
“The government will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese residents in Japan, including the safety and evacuation of Japanese nationals, in close co-operation with the G7 and other major countries,” Matsuno said.
About 60 Japanese nationals were in Sudan as of Wednesday, Matsuno told reporters, adding the government was able to contact all of them and none of them were injured.
Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday.
Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, said UN envoy Volker Perthes, amid air strikes and fighting in Khartoum and strife across Sudan.
Reuters
READ MORE :
Heavy gunfire quickly shatters Sudan truce pushed by US
Thabo Mbeki calls for 'immediate end' to the conflict in Sudan
EXPLAINER | What's behind Sudan's crisis?
Sudan's army denies knowledge of 24-hour ceasefire
Sudan's army pounds paramilitary bases with air strikes in power struggle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos