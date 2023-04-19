Japan prepares to evacuate citizens from Sudan

Africa

A satellite image shows a close up of destroyed Su-25 ground attack aircraft at El Obeid airbase, Sudan, April 18, 2023.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Japan's defence ministry has begun preparations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan amid deadly fighting, a top government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Japan's foreign minister asked the defence minister to use the Self-Defense Forces' plane for the evacuation, said Chief cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

“The government will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese residents in Japan, including the safety and evacuation of Japanese nationals, in close co-operation with the G7 and other major countries,” Matsuno said.

About 60 Japanese nationals were in Sudan as of Wednesday, Matsuno told reporters, adding the government was able to contact all of them and none of them were injured.

Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday.

Fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 185 people and injured more than 1,800, said UN envoy Volker Perthes, amid air strikes and fighting in Khartoum and strife across Sudan.

