At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali: official

22 April 2023 - 16:54 By Reuters
Militants ride motorbikes near a Mali army base.
Militants ride motorbikes near a Mali army base.
At least nine civilians were killed and more than 60 injured in a triple suicide bomb attack in the central Mali town of Sevare early on Saturday, said Yacouba Maiga, a spokesperson for the regional governor.

“The blast destroyed about 20 houses in the neighbourhood. There are nine dead and about 60 wounded, all civilians,” Maiga said.

Earlier on Saturday the West African country's government said “a terrorist attack” had been stopped by the army in Sevare.

“Three vehicles filled with explosives were destroyed by army drone fire,” it said, without giving further details on casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Images shared on social media showed several buildings, including a petrol station, destroyed by the blast, as well as injured people being given assistance. Reuters could not independently verify the images.

