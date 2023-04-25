Africa

Kenya hunger cult death toll nears 100, minister prays survivors will 'tell story'

25 April 2023 - 14:56 By Reuters
Kenyan police officers and civilians rescue an emaciated child member of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, whose members believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest, Kilifi county.
Kenyan police officers and civilians rescue an emaciated child member of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, whose members believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest, Kilifi county.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves has now risen to 89, Kenya's interior minister Kithure Kindiki said on Tuesday.

The toll has steadily risen in recent days as authorities have carried out exhumations of mass graves found in a 324-hectare area of the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya where the self-proclaimed Good News International Church was based.

“I am informed by those responsible that, until now, over and above the figure that was given yesterday at 73, we have been able to discover until this hour another 16 bodies, bringing the total to 89,” Kindiki told reporters at the scene.

He added that three more people had been rescued alive, bringing the total number of survivors found to 34.

“We thank God for saving the lives of those dear ones and we pray that God will help them to go through the trauma, to help them recover and tell the story of how one time a fellow Kenyan, a fellow human, decided to hurt so many people, heartlessly, hiding under the Holy Scriptures,” said Kindiki.

The death toll could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said more than 200 people had been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

The cult's leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 after a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of large numbers of his followers. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

Reuters was not able to reach any lawyer or representative for Mackenzie.

Police said on Monday that another 14 cult members were in custody.

MORE:

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 73 — police

Kenyan police have recovered 73 bodies, mostly from mass graves in a forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who ...
News
6 hours ago

POLL | Would you follow a pastor who asked you to starve yourself to go to heaven?

Would you follow instructions to starve yourself if you thought it would get you to heaven?
News
1 day ago

Kenya church cult congregants 'starve themselves to death to go to heaven'

Kenyan police have now exhumed the bodies of 47 people thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they ...
News
1 day ago

Millions in Angola to get access to new mobile-money service

Africell Holding SAL will launch new financial services in Angola, a country that’s lagged behind as the rest of Sub Saharan Africa dominated the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  2. How millions in terror funding flowed through SA News
  3. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  4. It's raining high-speed golf balls in Observatory and residents are not ... News
  5. Revamps, helicopters, cars and VIPs: Inside UAE delegation's Eastern Cape visit News

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...