In the letter, Nyagah alleged foreign military contractors were sent to survey his residence in January, placing monitoring devices that forced him to relocate.
A spokesperson for Congo's army said Nyagah was not the target of any surveillance and his safety was never threatened. He added that the contractors were military instructors legally hired by the Congo to train its troops.
Nyagah said in the letter he was the target of orchestrated “negative media campaigns” that accused the EACRF of being soft on the M23 rebel group, which launched an offensive in east Congo last year.
He also mentioned a push by Congo's government to rotate the commander role every three months.
“My security as the force commander is not guaranteed,” Nyagah said. “The ongoing frustration has rendered my mission untenable.”
An EAC spokesperson did not comment on the allegations.
Congo has been openly critical of the EACRF since the start of the year, accusing it of failing to rein in the M23, and the renewal of its mandate is still under discussion.
Head of regional force tackling east DRC violence resigns — fake news, says Kenya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The Kenyan commander of a regional force set up to tackle militia violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) says he has resigned due to obstruction and threats to his safety, adding to doubts whether the mission can be effective.
In the letter dated Thursday, Maj-Gen Jeff Nyagah said he was quitting due to an “aggravated threat” to his safety and a “systematic plan” to frustrate the force's efforts.
Diplomatic and Congolese government sources confirmed the letter's authenticity.
However, Kenya Defence Forces said on Friday Nyagah had not resigned, saying the letter written by him was fake and he had been appointed to a domestic command role.
The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) set up the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) military force last April to try to end bloodshed linked to decades of militant activity in Congo's east.
But its mandate expired last month and EAC leaders have expressed differing views on how it should operate, with Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi demanding a more aggressive stance than the peacekeeping mandate proposed by others.
In the letter, Nyagah alleged foreign military contractors were sent to survey his residence in January, placing monitoring devices that forced him to relocate.
A spokesperson for Congo's army said Nyagah was not the target of any surveillance and his safety was never threatened. He added that the contractors were military instructors legally hired by the Congo to train its troops.
Nyagah said in the letter he was the target of orchestrated “negative media campaigns” that accused the EACRF of being soft on the M23 rebel group, which launched an offensive in east Congo last year.
He also mentioned a push by Congo's government to rotate the commander role every three months.
“My security as the force commander is not guaranteed,” Nyagah said. “The ongoing frustration has rendered my mission untenable.”
An EAC spokesperson did not comment on the allegations.
Congo has been openly critical of the EACRF since the start of the year, accusing it of failing to rein in the M23, and the renewal of its mandate is still under discussion.
READ MORE:
Conflict in eastern Congo forces thousands of schools to close
EU flies aid to conflict-hit eastern Congo where 5.5-million people are displaced
UN says Congo will need $2.25bn to aid uprooted people in rebel-hit east
Eight civilians dead in clash with UN peacekeepers in east Congo - local govt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos