The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it had found after a risk assessment that there was a “moderate risk” related to the seizure of a public health laboratory in Sudan's capital Khartoum by one of the warring parties.
WHO's representative in Sudan said last week there was a “high risk of biological hazard” in Sudan's capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized the laboratory holding cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials.
Reuters
WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig
