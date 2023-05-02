Africa

WHO says risk 'moderate' after laboratory in Sudan seized by fighters

02 May 2023 - 11:55 By Reuters
General view of the city in Khartoum, Sudan, April 30, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/El Tayeb Siddig

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday it had found after a risk assessment that there was a “moderate risk” related to the seizure of a public health laboratory in Sudan's capital Khartoum by one of the warring parties.

WHO's representative in Sudan said last week there was a “high risk of biological hazard” in Sudan's capital Khartoum after one of the warring parties seized the laboratory holding cholera pathogens and other hazardous materials.

Reuters

