Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers

He added the assets listed are a “drop in the ocean” compared to what Bona Mugabe owns.
Bona and Chikore, a pilot, were married in 2014 in a fairytale wedding at the Mugabe’s Blue Roof mansion in Harare's upmarket suburb of Borrowdale. Bona, 32, filed for divorce from her 46-year-old husband in March on the grounds that the marriage had irretrievably broken down. The couple has been married for nine years.
In the court papers, Bona claimed full custody of their three children and US$2,700 (about R49,200) maintenance per month for each child. But Chikore wants the couple to share property before the courts make a decision on the custody of the children.
The high profile divorce has outraged Zimbabweans, journalist Hopewell Chin'ono said divorce case shows how land is stolen from Zimbabweans by the ruling party.
“Many Zimbabweans were shocked today with the amount of land owned by Bona Mugabe in Borrowdale. This is how land has been stolen from Zimbabweans by Zanu PF corrupt politicans. The government requested land from council, then it is transferred to Zanu PF corrupt politicians,” said Chin’ono.
On Thursday, a Zanu PF twitter account refuted claims that Bona owned residential properties and that the title deeds were cancelled.
“Bona, Chikore don’t own land in Carrick Creagh. A private land development company, Arosume Property Development (Pvt) Ltd, has said that the stands totalling 213 794 square metres in Carrick Creagh and listed in divorce papers as belonging to cde Bona Mugabe or Simba Chikore, or both, have had their title deeds cancelled and have reverted to State land. The company said the Carrick Creagh stands listed by Chikore in his response to Ms Mugabe’s divorce petition had belonged to three companies, with Ms Mugabe listed as a director but these title deeds were cancelled at the beginning of February and the land reverted to State ownership and were not available for distribution to either party in any divorce settlement,” said Zanu Patriots.
Riches of Robert Mugabe's daughter laid bare in her divorce papers
25 properties, 21 farms, a Dubai mansion, luxury vehicles, & millions in cash are listed as some of her assets
Image: SUNDAY TIMES
The daughter of Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe owns 25 residential properties, including a Dubai mansion worth millions of dollars. This was revealed in divorce court documents filed by Bona Mugabe’s estranged husband, Simbarashe Mutsahuni Chikore.
Chikore also listed 21 farms, luxury vehicles including a Rolls Royce, Bentley and Range Rovers, farming equipment, machinery and cash. He is demanding the assets be split, saying they were acquired jointly during their marriage, through donations and inheritance from the late president for work done on his behalf.
The properties listed in the court documents are situated in some of Harare's most affluent residential areas.
Robert Mugabe’s daughter files for divorce after nine years of marriage
