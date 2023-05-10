The Saudi Arabian foreign ministry says the talks between representatives of Sudan's two warring parties aim to reach “an effective short-term ceasefire”, the Saudi Alekhbariya state TV said on Tuesday.
Fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces “RSF” more than four weeks ago. There has been no word on the progress of the talks which began on Saturday in the Saudi port city of Jeddah.
Reuters
Saudi Arabia says Sudan's talks aim to reach a short-term ceasefire
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
