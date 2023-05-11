The number of internally displaced people reached a record 71.1-million worldwide last year due to conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and climate calamities like the monsoon floods in Pakistan, according to data published on Thursday.
The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said that figure represented a 20% increase since 2021, with an unprecedented number of people fleeing in search of safety and shelter.
The IDMC said nearly three-quarters of the world's displaced people live in 10 countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine and Sudan, due to conflicts that prompted significant displacement in 2022.
The war in Ukraine triggered nearly 17-million displacements last year, according to the IDMC.
“Conflict and violence triggered 28.3-million internal displacements worldwide, a figure three times higher than the annual average over the past decade,” it said.
Number of internally displaced people hits record due to war, climate change
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The number of internally displaced people reached a record 71.1-million worldwide last year due to conflicts such as the war in Ukraine and climate calamities like the monsoon floods in Pakistan, according to data published on Thursday.
The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) said that figure represented a 20% increase since 2021, with an unprecedented number of people fleeing in search of safety and shelter.
The IDMC said nearly three-quarters of the world's displaced people live in 10 countries, including Syria, Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine and Sudan, due to conflicts that prompted significant displacement in 2022.
The war in Ukraine triggered nearly 17-million displacements last year, according to the IDMC.
“Conflict and violence triggered 28.3-million internal displacements worldwide, a figure three times higher than the annual average over the past decade,” it said.
Most of displaced people last year — 32.6-million — was due to disasters including floods, droughts and landslides.
“Conflict and disasters combined last year to aggravate people's pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, triggering displacement on a scale never seen before,” said Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which set up the IDMC in 1998.
“The war in Ukraine also fuelled a global food security crisis that hit the internally displaced hardest. This perfect storm has undermined years of progress made in reducing global hunger and malnutrition.”
READ MORE:
Congo may ask East African community force to leave country
How big is the aid crisis caused by the Sudan fighting?
Unhappy return: Sudan crisis forces South Sudanese refugees back to troubled home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos