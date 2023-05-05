Africa

Germany, Kenya boost partnership on climate and green energy

12 May 2023 - 09:03 By Michael Nienaber and David Malingha

Germany and Kenya pledged to strengthen co-operation on climate protection, green energy and the exchange of workers after talks between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President William Ruto in Nairobi...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eskom subcontractor gunned down in parking lot at Lethabo power station South Africa
  2. Prison is too cold for me, says man implicated in Thabo Bester’s escape as he ... South Africa
  3. One of SA's most wanted rhino poachers arrested South Africa
  4. Magudumana halts her bail application due to new evidence South Africa
  5. Duduzile sings Putin’s praises amid report she was a ‘super influencer’ for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...