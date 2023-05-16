Africa

Journalist’s murder leads to curfew in Lesotho

Ralikonelo 'Leqhashasha' Joki gunned down by unknown assailants in Maseru

16 May 2023 - 14:57 By Mathabiso Ralengau

Lesotho imposed a night-time curfew after an investigative journalist was gunned down on Sunday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  3. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  4. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  5. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...