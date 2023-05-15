Africa

Ex-IMF economist nominated to head Kenya’s central bank

17 May 2023 - 06:35 By David Herbling

Kenya’s President William Ruto nominated Kamau Thugge as the nation’s central bank governor as he looks to boost an economy reeling from sticky inflation and a weakening currency...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Thabo Bester appears virtually from jail wearing a R19k Burberry hoodie South Africa
  3. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa
  4. ‘I have to use my money to buy electricity’: Reactions to De Ruyter’s R340 book ... South Africa
  5. Acting Johannesburg mayor to oversee evictions in hijacked building in CBD South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...