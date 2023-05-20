Africa

DRC security forces fire teargas, clash with antigovernment protesters

20 May 2023 - 15:55 By Ange Kasongo
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is expected to seek a second term when his country holds elections in December, with President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who is expected to seek a second term when his country holds elections in December, with President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) security forces fired teargas and fought running battles in the streets of the capital Kinshasa with antigovernment protesters demonstrating on Saturday over alleged irregularities in voter registration.

The protesters are also angry over the rising cost of living and the prolonged insecurity in the east of the country, where armed militias and rebel groups have been carrying out attacks that have killed hundreds and displaced more than a million people.

Around a dozen protesters were detained by security forces just after the start of the demonstration, which was called for by opposition leaders.

“The procession is not allowed to come here, this is not the authorised route,” police commander Faustin Numbi said at the scene of the clashes.

DRC is due to hold a general election on December 20 in which President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to seek a second term. But political tension is on the rise in the world's leading cobalt producer, with some opposition candidates complaining of delays and alleged irregularities in a voter-registration drive that they say is being conducted to their disadvantage.

Four opposition leaders including Martin Fayulu, who came second in the 2018 presidential election, and Moise Katumbi, a millionaire businessman and former regional governor who is expected to run in 2023, called for the protest on Saturday.

“It's sad, you see, they are firing teargas. Just before, it was real ammunition,” Katumbi told journalists near the protest venue in Kinshasa.

Fayulu said by telephone his vehicle was surrounded by security forces who continued to fire teargas to disperse demonstrators. “The electoral register is not reliable and we'll not compromise on this issue,” he added.

Congo's electoral commission is expected to publish voter registration data on Sunday. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

After fleeing conflict, displaced women face rape in eastern DRC

Four men with machetes were hard on their heels as a group of women raced through the dense forest surrounding the eastern Democratic Republic of ...
News
7 hours ago

DRC may ask East African community force to leave country

Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi says soldiers from the East African Community aren’t fulfilling their mandate to fight ...
News
1 week ago

Focus on security situation in eastern DRC at Sadc meeting in Namibia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the deteriorating security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Politics
1 week ago

Congo flood survivors mourn lost relatives as death toll rises above 400

Dead bodies were still being recovered on Monday from two villages in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo where floods killed more than 400 ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  2. The person in custody is Thabo Bester: home affairs minister Motsoaledi South Africa
  3. Accountant, tax consultant convicted of R16m in Sars fraud South Africa
  4. Curtain call: investigation exposes Unisa VC’s expensive tastes News
  5. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding