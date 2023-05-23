Zimbabwe dollar slumps 26% as report urges looser controls
24 May 2023 - 08:45 By Godfrey Marawanyika and Ray Ndlovu
Zimbabwe’s dollar slumped 26% at an auction on Tuesday, after a report by two separate commissions said it was “overvalued” and urged the government to loosen foreign currency controls...
