Female rugby team seeks to keep girls off the streets in Zimbabwe
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Bridget Magasu is the first to arrive for the training session, clutching a rugby ball while she waits for other members of her all-female rugby team to arrive.
Usually a sport reserved for the affluent suburbs of Zimbabwe's big cities, rugby is making inroads in the countryside, where it offers a release from the woes of poverty, early marriage and unemployment which have blighted the Southern Africa country for decades.
And while joining a rugby club does not ease the economic struggles of the women and girls, organisers hope it will at least help tackle the boredom that prompts them to hang out on the streets, where they might eventually be exposed to the world of sex work and — because they need money — take it up.
“Rugby has changed my life because I spend most of my time at the ground,” Magasu, 20, told Reuters at the practice session at Zimbiru Primary School in Domboshava, a poor rural neighbourhood 40km north of Harare. “This protects me other social ills like drugs and substance abuse.”
Domboshava, a hub for transporting farm produce, has become a hotspot for sex work.
“We wanted the girls to stay away from the streets,” team coach Takudzwa Ngirazi, 25, a former club rugby player said.
