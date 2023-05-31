Africa

Sudanese army suspends ceasefire talks, says diplomatic source

31 May 2023 - 14:15 By Khalid Abdelaziz
A screen grab shows black smoke and fire at Omdurman market in Sudan on May 15 2023. File photo.
A screen grab shows black smoke and fire at Omdurman market in Sudan on May 15 2023. File photo.
Image: Handout/Reuters

Sudan's army suspended talks with a rival paramilitary force on Wednesday over a ceasefire and aid access, a Sudanese diplomatic source said, raising fears the six-week-old conflict will push Africa's third-largest nation deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

The negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began in early May, produced a declaration of commitments to protect civilians and two short-term ceasefire deals, though those deals were repeatedly violated.

Residents reported heavy clashes in southern Khartoum and in Omdurman across the Nile River until late on Tuesday.

The army, which relies on air power and artillery, and the RSF, a more lightly armed force but a tough adversary in Khartoum street battles, had agreed to extend a week-long ceasefire deal by five days just before its Monday expiry.

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a career military officer, and the RSF's Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a former militia commander known as Hemedti, have been locked in a battle for power since April 15. Neither side seems to have an edge.

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

In the days after war erupted in Khartoum, Dr Abeer Abdullah rushed between rooms at Sudan’s largest orphanage, trying to care for hundreds of babies ...
News
2 days ago

“We do not want to use lethal force. We still haven't used our maximum strength ... We don't want to destroy the country,” Burhan said in a military video released on Tuesday, speaking to cheering forces at a military base with a gun slung on his back.

“But if the enemy does not obey and does not respond, we will be forced to use the strongest force we have.”

The RSF said on Tuesday it was committed to the ceasefire “despite repeated violations” by the army.

Sudan has a history of political upheaval, coups and conflicts, but violence has usually hit regions far from Khartoum. This time, fighting has centred on the capital, an urban sprawl at the confluence of the Blue and White Nile rivers and home to millions of people.

Commenting on the Sudanese army's withdrawal from the Jeddah talks, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, AU spokesperson on the crisis in Sudan, said: “It is not surprising. It happens often. We hope the mediator will succeed to bring both parties for working on [an] expected ceasefire.”

The capital has seen widespread looting and frequent power and water supply cuts. Most hospitals have stopped functioning.

Before the ceasefire deal was renewed, an army source said the army had demanded the RSF withdraw from civilian homes and hospitals as a condition for an extension. After the five-day extension was agreed, talks continued on the truce terms.

US, Saudi Arabia call for extended ceasefire in Sudan

Saudi Arabia and the US called on Sunday for the extension of a ceasefire deal that has brought some let-up in a six-week war between military ...
News
3 days ago

The truce has been brokered and is being remotely monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US. They say it has been violated by both sides, though the truce has still allowed the delivery of aid to an estimated 2-million people.

The war has killed hundreds of people, displaced more than 1.2-million inside Sudan and driven 400,000 others across borders to neighbouring states, the UN says.

Clashes have also erupted outside the capital, including Darfur, a region in the far west of Sudan where a conflict that erupted in 2003 has flared on and off for years.

The UN, some aid agencies, embassies and parts of Sudan's central government have moved operations out of the capital to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which has remained calm.

Leaders of the army and RSF, which emerged from militias the government used to quell an earlier uprising in Darfur, held top positions on Sudan's ruling council after former president Omar al-Bashir, also an army commander, was toppled in 2019.

After Bashir was ousted in a popular uprising, the army with RSF leaders staged a coup in 2021 before they were due to hand leadership to civilians.

Burhan and RSF leader Hemedti fell out over the chain of command and restructuring of the RSF under the planned transition to civilian rule. After conflict flared, Burhan sacked Hemedti as his deputy in the ruling council.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Truce reduces fighting in Sudan, but little relief for humanitarian crisis

Khartoum was calmer on Saturday as a seven-day ceasefire appeared to reduce fighting between two rival military factions although it has not yet ...
News
3 days ago

Over 60,000 have fled to Chad from Sudan since conflict started - UNHCR

Between 60,000 and 90,000 people have fled from Sudan to neighbouring Chad since violence erupted last month, the UN refugee agency said on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Director of Cannes’s first Sudanese film: ‘I walk the red carpet while people flee from bullets’

Mohamed Kordofani directed the first Sudanese film to be included in the festival's official selection as weeks of fighting in his country have ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Khartoum relatively calm after weeklong ceasefire takes effect

The ceasefire deal has raised hopes of a pause in a war that has driven nearly 1.1 million people from their homes, including more than 250,000 who ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum Africa
  2. Truce reduces fighting in Sudan, but little relief for humanitarian crisis Africa
  3. Khartoum relatively calm after weeklong ceasefire takes effect Africa
  4. Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum Africa

Most read

  1. Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure South Africa
  2. 'Help me please,' says South African Gerco van Deventer held hostage in Mali ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's ... South Africa
  4. John Block, ex-ANC Northern Cape leader, arrested in prison over R51m ‘tender ... South Africa
  5. Maths teacher fired for kissing grade 8 pupil South Africa

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death