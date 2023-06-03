At least two people were wounded in a "security incident" along Israel's southern border with Egypt on Saturday, says Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.
"This morning a security incident occurred in the Paran regional division area, in which there were two casualties," Hagari said, adding the military was investigating the incident.
Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while security forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.
Two wounded in 'security incident' along Egypt border, says Israel military
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad
