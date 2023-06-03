Africa

Two wounded in 'security incident' along Egypt border, says Israel military

03 June 2023 - 11:37 By Reuters
Israeli military vehicles operate in Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 25 2023. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

At least two people were wounded in a "security incident" along Israel's southern border with Egypt on Saturday, says Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

"This morning a security incident occurred in the Paran regional division area, in which there were two casualties," Hagari said, adding the military was investigating the incident.

Israel's Army Radio said two Israelis were shot while security forces were operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area.

