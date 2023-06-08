Africa

Uganda's President Museveni tests positive for Covid-19: health official

08 June 2023 - 09:15 By Reuters
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File picture
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has tested positive for Covid-19, is in good health and will continue his duties, while getting treatment, a senior health ministry official said late on Wednesday.

“Today ...the President tested positive for Covid-19. This was after developing mild flu-like symptoms. However he is in robust health and continues to perform his duties normally while adhering to SOPs,” Diane Atwine, permanent secretary at the health ministry, said on Twitter, referring to standard operating procedures for handling Covid cases.

Earlier on Wednesday after giving a State of the Nation address at the parliament's grounds, Museveni, 78, gave a first hint that he may have contracted Covid, saying in the morning he had felt a slight cold, prompting him to request Covid tests.

He said two of three tests he had done were negative, and he was waiting for the outcome of another.

“So I am a suspect of corona and I am standing here. That is why you saw me coming in separate cars with Mama,” Museveni said, referring to the First Lady Janet Museveni, who accompanied him to parliament.

At the height of the pandemic, Uganda had among Africa's toughest containment measures that included curfews, businesses and school closures, the shutting of borders and other steps.

It fully reopened in February 2022.

During the pandemic, Museveni, who is vaccinated against Covid-19, was always been seen in public wearing a mask and has always conducted his official duties while social distancing and would often be seen seated alone in a tent on the lawn of his office when meeting visitors.

Reuters

