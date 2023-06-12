Tinubu’s 15 days in office leave investors excited about Nigeria
13 June 2023 - 08:00 By Anthony Osae-Brown and Emele Onu
Just 15 days into the job, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has pulled the right levers for markets: ridding the country of a costly fuel subsidy, removing a controversial central bank governor, and promising to unify a web of varying exchange rates...
