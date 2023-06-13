Funds for infrastructure, green growth key to Africa realising potential, forum in Morocco hears
Optimism for some but debt burden dragging poorer nations down
14 June 2023 - 10:45 By Abeer Abu Omar and Farah Elbahrawy
More than 70 low-income nations face a collective $326bn (R6-trillion) debt burden, according to the International Monetary Fund. About 15% of low-income countries are already in debt distress and another 45% face high debt vulnerabilities, and the list is growing...
Funds for infrastructure, green growth key to Africa realising potential, forum in Morocco hears
Optimism for some but debt burden dragging poorer nations down
More than 70 low-income nations face a collective $326bn (R6-trillion) debt burden, according to the International Monetary Fund. About 15% of low-income countries are already in debt distress and another 45% face high debt vulnerabilities, and the list is growing...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos