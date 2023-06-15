Africa

Zimbabwe records its best tobacco marketing season with sales of $793m

15 June 2023 - 22:20 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Zimbabwe recorded record tobacco production in the 2023 marketing season.
Image: Tiso Blackstar Group archive

Zimbabwe has recorded its best tobacco season, having sold at least 261-million kilograms, worth $793m, this marketing season.

Addressing journalists during a post-cabinet briefing, acting information minister Jenfan Muswere said the bulk of tobacco production came from small-scale farmers.

“Zimbabwe has recorded the highest tobacco production in its history. The country’s tobacco output in the ongoing 2023 marketing season now stands at 261-million kilograms, surpassing the previous record of 259-million kilograms.

“This is on the backdrop of the fact that 85% of the tobacco is being produced by smallholder farmers, 60% of whom are beneficiaries of the land reform programme, demonstrating that government policies in the agriculture sector are sound and continue to bear fruit,” said Muswere.

Zimbabwe is Africa’s largest producer of tobacco, with exports to South Africa, China and Europe. Tobacco is the country’s second-largest foreign currency earner after gold.

According to industry regulator the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), sales have increased 54.72% from the same period in 2022.

“A total $793.2m has been realised compared with $515.9m during the same period last year,” TIMB said.

Tobacco production increased because of good rains and better financing. This helped small-scale farmers who benefited from the controversial land reform of two decades ago when 4,500 white farmers were evicted and land was redistributed to about 300,000 black families.

The country’s 2023 tobacco marketing season at the auction floors, which opened in March, is expected to run until August.

The highest price achieved to date is $6.10/kg  at the contract floors and $4.99 on the auction floors, while the lowest price is $0.10.

Zimbabwe aims to increase its tobacco output to 300-million kilograms by 2025. 

TimesLIVE

