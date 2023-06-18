Richest man in Africa warns continent can no longer afford to live in silos
18 June 2023 - 18:13
The richest man in Africa and chair of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has urged leaders of government and business on the African continent to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to industrialise as a seamless and united economic region. ..
Richest man in Africa warns continent can no longer afford to live in silos
