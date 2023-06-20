Nkoli, Tutu, Mandela would want SA to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights: scholar and activist

Conway made these remarks after a round-table discussion in Johannesburg with the UK high commissioner to South Africa and the opening of his exhibition, Pride Belongs to the People: Images of Soweto and Ekurhuleni Pride, late in May.
The discussion aimed to engage with grassroots LGBTQ+ activists, academics and diplomats to explore the gaps between South Africa’s formal commitments to the rights and lived reality and challenges of these minorities, he said.
More needed to be done as lack of knowledge about gender and LGBTQ+ rights was still an issue in this country, Conway added.
“It's very likely that in rural areas there will be limited knowledge and commitment to these rights. The activists I've spoken to feel that even in urban areas government institutions and agencies can be reluctant to write and implement LGBTQ+ 'good practice' policies and protections. This reluctance will be even more widespread in rural areas.
“If you are an LGBTQ+ person attending a clinic, reporting a hate crime at a police station or a school learner struggling with your identity, having knowledge about your legal rights and the institution you're dealing with having appropriate policies, protections and training can really make a difference, and sometimes that difference can be between life and death.”
Conway said Pride parades in areas such as Soweto and Ekurhuleni were important because they occurred in regions where most South Africans resided.
“Their marches also communicate the issues that are important to LGBTQ+ people in South Africa. Pride parades allow members of the community to learn and get involved in LGBTQ+ advocacy if they want to. For example, Soweto and Ekurhuleni Pride have sexual health testing facilities, government information booths, NGOs and activist groups, as well as live music, food and drink stalls. It's also important to remember that Pride is just one day and that LGBTQ+ advocacy, community building and support needs to happen every day of the year,” he said.
Nkoli, Tutu, Mandela would want SA to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights: scholar and activist
Image: Supplied
South Africa's internationally respected and recognised constitution places a duty on the country to speak up for the LGBTQ+ community and call out homophobia on the continent.
This is according to Dr Daniel Conway, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the UK's University of Westminster and chair of the International Studies Association's feminist theory and gender studies (FTGS) department.
“It's disappointing that South Africa hasn't spoken out more at a regional and international level in favour of LGBTQ+ rights and specifically called out Uganda,” he said as the world marks international Pride Month.
Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ+ laws, which includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”, on the eve of Pride Month.
“I think South Africa has a duty to do this because of its constitution and, of course, the ethos and content of the constitution came from the liberation struggle. Simon Nkoli, Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela would be among many others from the liberation struggle who would want South Africa to stand up for LGBTQ+ rights and be a role model in Africa for human rights.”
'What allows such wickedness to continue in our lifetime?' – Madonsela shocked by Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
