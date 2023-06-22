Kenyan MPs approved tax proposals in President William Ruto government’s first budget despite opposition’s attempts to fight several controversial measures taxpayers say will be burdensome.
To finance its 3.6-trillion shillings (R488.52bn) budget, the Treasury has introduced substantial changes — such as doubling VAT on fuel — that will increase its revenue by 17%. Some Kenyans complain the reforms are too extensive and ill-timed with the cost of living having shot up.
Other measures Kenyans have complained about include a mandatory 1.5% housing levy for employees and a 5-percentage point increase in personal income tax for the highest income band.
Kenyan manufacturers have also opposed a raft of taxes, including a 10% levy on imported raw materials and intermediate goods such as clinker for cement making and packaging paper they say will render their products uncompetitive against producers elsewhere in East Africa.
“Since I came to this house in 1993 I have never witnessed a more contested Finance Bill than this one,” National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula said.
Ruto, who has been in power for about nine months, has pledged less borrowing, more prudent government spending and to go after people and companies evading taxation.
The World Bank sees the government’s tax policy and administration reforms boosting revenue by 0.4-percentage points of GDP in 2024-2025, according to its latest economic update of Kenya.
Kenyan lawmakers pass onerous tax plan for $26bn budget
