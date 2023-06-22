Senegal secures €2.5bn in climate finance from G7 nations
23 June 2023 - 09:00 By Ania Nussbaum and Souhail Karam
Senegal has secured €2.5bn (about R51bn) of funding from G7 countries to transition to cleaner energy, making it the first country that doesn’t rely on coal for electricity to get funding under such a programme. ..
Senegal secures €2.5bn in climate finance from G7 nations
Senegal has secured €2.5bn (about R51bn) of funding from G7 countries to transition to cleaner energy, making it the first country that doesn’t rely on coal for electricity to get funding under such a programme. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos