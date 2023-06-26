Africa

Woman unresponsive after gunshots heard at Sierra Leone opposition HQ

26 June 2023 - 10:06 By Cooper Inveen
A voter casts his ballot for the national election at a polling station in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 24, 2023.
A voter casts his ballot for the national election at a polling station in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 24, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Cooper Inveen

A woman was found severely wounded and without a pulse at Sierra Leone's opposition party headquarters on Sunday after police surrounded the building during a post election news conference, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

The person, who Reuters could not immediately identify, was motionless and badly wounded around the neck area. The window of the room she was found in had a shattered hole the size of a fist, the reporter said.

It is not immediately clear what happened outside the press conference or how the woman was wounded.

At least 200 members of the security forces blocked access to the headquarters of the All People's Congress (APC) whose head Samura Kamara is seen as the main contender to unseat President Julius Maada Bio.

Two witnesses caught inside the building, who were later released by security forces, told Reuters they heard gunfire and saw tear gas. Several cars had been damaged on the road outside.

"We were just here on a press conference, then the next thing we knew we started hearing firing, and our whole office is surrounded by police and army," said APC spokesman Sidi Yaya Tunis.

The police and security forces did not respond to a request for comment.

The West African country voted on Saturday in a poll which the APC hopes will see public frustration with deep economic hardship foil Maada Bio's re-election bid.

Both parties say they are confident of victory. Results are expected in the coming days.

The election has been tense. The APC said their election representatives were attacked and intimidated in three districts on election day. The election commission on Sunday outlined several instances where officials were beaten or intimidated.

Unusually violent protests last year over rising prices have raised fears of political unrest. Bio and Kamara reported small-scale attacks on their supporters before the election, while the APC's recent questioning of the independence of election officials raised tensions.

-Reuters

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe president pledges economic revival as election campaign kicks off

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to do "what we can to remain in power", promising to revive an economy that has collapsed under his ...
News
5 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Peter Marais

There’s strong possibility that this week’s mampara holds the record for having joined more political parties than any other prominent politician. At ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | When will government see Russia for what it truly is?

Thanks to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revelations, it’s plain to see Russia’s involvement in Africa is for self-interest, not to help
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film South Africa
  2. Ex-Bok coach defends new game plan for historic wine farm in Stellenbosch News
  3. Putin won’t attend Brics summit in South Africa Politics
  4. DUT students protest against new NSFAS payment method South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Titan submersible inventor 'broke rules' World

Latest Videos

‘Illegal immigrants have been a ticking time bomb for the country’, says Mbalula
SA artist Zanele Muholi commemorates Enyobeni tavern deaths one year on in ...