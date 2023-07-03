African infrastructure fund targets $500m in first close
04 July 2023 - 11:00 By Moses Mozart Dzawu
Africa50, a Morocco-based investment platform, seeks to raise $500m (R9.36bn) in the first close of its Infrastructure Acceleration Fund that will invest in energy, transportation, telecommunication and water projects...
