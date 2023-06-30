Wagner cooperation is for African leaders to decide, says Lavrov
04 July 2023 - 10:45 By Bloomberg News
African nations where the Wagner private military company operates should decide themselves on whether to continue their co-operation, following a weekend mutiny against Russia’s military leadership that ended with the mercenary group’s leader agreeing to leave the country, according to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov...
