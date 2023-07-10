Africa

Nigerian President Tinubu chosen as new West Africa bloc chief

10 July 2023 - 12:02 By Reuters
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu waves to a crowd after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 29 2023. Tinubu has been elected chair of the regional bloc ECOWAS. File photo.
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu waves to a crowd after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 29 2023. Tinubu has been elected chair of the regional bloc ECOWAS. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has chosen Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as its new chairperson at a time of deepening insecurity, including military coups and terrorism, in the region.

West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020, marking setbacks to democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its “coup belt” moniker.

Tinubu, who was voted in on Sunday and takes over from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, called for swift action against insecurity including terrorism and coups in West Africa, which he said had reached “alarming proportion”.

“On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. We must remain committed to the utilisation of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace and security and regional economic integration in the 16-member ECOWAS.

