West African regional bloc ECOWAS has chosen Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as its new chairperson at a time of deepening insecurity, including military coups and terrorism, in the region.
West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020, marking setbacks to democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its “coup belt” moniker.
Tinubu, who was voted in on Sunday and takes over from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, called for swift action against insecurity including terrorism and coups in West Africa, which he said had reached “alarming proportion”.
“On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. We must remain committed to the utilisation of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he said in a statement on Monday.
Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace and security and regional economic integration in the 16-member ECOWAS.
Nigerian President Tinubu chosen as new West Africa bloc chief
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
West African regional bloc ECOWAS has chosen Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as its new chairperson at a time of deepening insecurity, including military coups and terrorism, in the region.
West Africa has witnessed six successful military coups since 2020, marking setbacks to democracy in a region that had been seen to be making progress in shedding its “coup belt” moniker.
Tinubu, who was voted in on Sunday and takes over from President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, called for swift action against insecurity including terrorism and coups in West Africa, which he said had reached “alarming proportion”.
“On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. We must remain committed to the utilisation of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he said in a statement on Monday.
Tinubu pledged to prioritise political stability, peace and security and regional economic integration in the 16-member ECOWAS.
READ MORE:
Nigeria court tells government to account for recovered Abacha loot
At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands, says aid group
India increases Africa lending in the race to counter China
African infrastructure fund targets $500m in first close
Tinubu’s 15 days in office leave investors excited about Nigeria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos