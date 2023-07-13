Gold dealer takes former champion boxer Floyd Mayweather to Zimbabwe

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather flew into Harare on Thursday for a two-day visit to the country as part of his “Motherland Tour”.
The former boxing world champion arrived in his private jet branded “Mayweather” to much funfair, and was escorted with a convoy of luxury cars branded “TMT” — The Money Team, the name of Mayweather’s company.
Speaking on his arrival, Mayweather said he was happy to be in Africa. “It’s always great to come back to Africa — the motherland. There is nothing like coming back to see my people who embrace with open hearts. I am just happy to be here,” he said.
Mayweather is in Zimbabwe at the invitation of Zanu-PF aspiring MP and businessman Scott Pedzisayi Sakupwanya. Mayweather’s visit follows a meeting he had with Sakupwanya when they met in the United Arab Emirates in 2022.
Sakupwanya, 43, is regarded as the biggest gold buyer in Zimbabwe and is allegedly President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s key fundraiser in his re-election bid. Last year, Mnangagwa awarded Sakupwanya with the Best Gold Buyer of the Year accolade.
Sakupwanya is also president the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) a group that prides itself in “BEE” in Zimbabwe.
Often photographed with gold bars and wads of US dollars, the controversial gold dealer and politician is now serving as a Zanu-PF councillor and is also running to be an MP for the ruling party in the 2023 general election.
Mayweather's visit to Zimbabwe will comprise of holding events, a meet and greet and a training boxing session in Sakupwanya’s constituency, the impoverished township of Mabvuku, east of the capital, Harare. The tour will end with dinner dubbed “the talk with Floyd Mayweather” at one of the country’s five-star hotels.
According to online sources, Mayweather’s speaking and appearance fees start around $500,000.
The retired boxer’s visit to Zimbabwe has caused outcry and dismay on social media:
@comradefastoo said: “Instead of spending money on bringing in Floyd Mayweather maybe just pay our doctors a living wage and fix our schools.”
@leokoni: “Unemployment is very high and most people are struggling to make ends meet. Surely who would abandon their hustling to go and watch Mayweather when poverty is striking right at their door steps.”
From Zimbabwe, Mayweather will continue with his tour with a trip to South Africa.
Gold dealer takes former champion boxer Floyd Mayweather to Zimbabwe
