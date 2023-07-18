Africa

IMF board approves $271m loan facility for Burundi

18 July 2023 - 08:10 By Alexander Winning
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza.
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza.
Image: REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana/File photo.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board has approved a $271 million Extended Credit Facility for Burundi, with an immediate disbursement of over $62 million, the IMF said in a statement late on Monday.

The east African country's economy is just starting to recover from years of conflict and political upheaval under former leader Pierre Nkurunziza that left key sectors blighted.

The IMF said the loan facility will help address Burundi's protracted balance of payments needs, rebuild external buffers and support the government's reform agenda.

It said this was Burundi's first Upper Credit Tranche-quality arrangement with the IMF since 2015 and that it was expected to “catalyse donor funding, which is essential to cater to Burundi's large financing needs and support its exit from fragility”.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hollywood studios say they offered actors $1bn in gains before strike Lifestyle
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Avoiding car auction and debt review scammers and advice on ... Consumer Live
  3. 'She told me she's not a good mother': Graham Dickason on wife's depression South Africa
  4. IMF board approves $271m loan facility for Burundi Africa
  5. 1,000 jobs added to Nasi iSpani recruitment programme — here's what you need to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...