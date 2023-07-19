Africa

Zimbabwe's $1bn lithium plan faces setback as Chinese partner cuts stake

20 July 2023 - 11:30 By Antony Sguazzin

The Moti Group says a Chinese company with which it planned to develop a $1bn (R17.82bn) lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe is halving its stake in the venture, dealing the project a potential blow...

