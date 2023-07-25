Africa

More than 40,000 near starvation as militants block towns in northeast Burkina Faso

25 July 2023 - 11:30 By Antony Sguazzin

About 42,000 people are on the verge of starving to death in northeast Burkina Faso as Islamist militants lay siege to towns and villages, an International Rescue Committee official said. ..

