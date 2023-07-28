Russian President Vladimir Putin says Zimbabwe will be among the African countries to receive up to 50,000 tonnes of grain for free.
Addressing African leaders attending the Africa-Russia Summit on Thursday, Putin said Moscow will send free grain supplies to six African countries. He also said Russia will cover the transportation costs.
“In coming three, four months, we will be ready to supply Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, Eritrea with 25,000-50,000 tonnes of grain for free. We will ensure free delivery of this production to consumers as well,” Putin said.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is attending the summit, told journalists he was grateful for the free grain. “We are not in any grain deficit at all. We are food-secure, he is just adding to what we are already have.” .
On his social media page, Mnangagwa said he met the Russian president to assure food security in Africa.
“I met President Putin at the Russia-Africa summit. We discussed the need for prosperity through peace as well as how our countries can work together to assure food security across the continent.” Mnangagwa said.
Gifts from Putin: A helicopter for Mnangagwa and generous grain donation to African countries
Image: Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS
Putin also gifted Mnangagwa a presidential helicopter, which will be delivered to the country, Zimbabwe’s ministry of information said.
“President Putin has given His Excellency President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa a presidential helicopter, which will soon be delivered to Zimbabwe,” said the ministry.
Bilateral economic relations between Russia and Zimbabwe continue to strengthen. In March Zimbabwe hosted a high-level Russian delegation that included minister of foreign affairs & economic relations Yarin Vyacheslav
Recently, the government received 18 helicopters from Russia to be used in medical, air policing and search and rescue operations in the country.
