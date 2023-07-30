“I'm hoping that my friends will come out massively to vote. What I really want is stability for the country to progress,” said Laurent Ngombe, a teacher and one of the first people to vote.
Central African Republic referendum could extend Touadera's rule
Central African Republic is voting on a constitutional referendum on Sunday which, if it passes, could remove a presidential term limit and allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera to run for a third term in 2025.
Touadera was first elected in 2016 for a five-year term and won re-election in 2020 for what was supposed to be his final term in office.
The new constitution would reset the clock, allowing him to run for a fresh seven-year mandate, and the number of terms he or another candidate could run for president would be unlimited.
Opposition parties and some civil society groups have called for a boycott of the referendum, saying it was designed to keep Touadera in power for life.
Turnout was meagre at a polling station in a northern suburb of the capital Bangui early on Sunday, with about two dozen voters in the queue, according to a Reuters reporter.
