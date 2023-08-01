France will evacuate its citizens from Niger very soon, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, days after a junta overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in the west African country.
France will evacuate its citizens from Niger 'very soon'
Image: ORTN/via Reuters TV
France will evacuate its citizens from Niger very soon, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, days after a junta overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in the west African country.
“Evacuation is being prepared. It will happen very soon,” the foreign ministry said.
The overthrow last Wednesday of Bazoum — the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa — has sent shock waves across the region.
France has had troops in the region for a decade helping to fight an Islamist insurgency, but some locals say they want the former colonial ruler to stop intervening in their affairs.
On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger's capital, Niamey, prompting police to fire volleys of teargas in response.
French President Emmanuel Macron said any attacks on French interests in Niger would be met with a “swift and uncompromising response”.
According to the foreign ministry website, there were just under 1,200 French nationals in Niger in 2022.
Reuters
