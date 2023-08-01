Africa

France will evacuate its citizens from Niger 'very soon'

01 August 2023 - 14:29 By Michel Rose, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Layli Foroudi and Blandine Henault;
Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television after President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger, on July 26 2023.
Image: ORTN/via Reuters TV

France will evacuate its citizens from Niger very soon, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, days after a junta overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in the west African country.

“Evacuation is being prepared. It will happen very soon,” the foreign ministry said.

The overthrow last Wednesday of Bazoum — the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa — has sent shock waves across the region.

France has had troops in the region for a decade helping to fight an Islamist insurgency, but some locals say they want the former colonial ruler to stop intervening in their affairs.

On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger's capital, Niamey, prompting police to fire volleys of teargas in response.

French President Emmanuel Macron said any attacks on French interests in Niger would be met with a “swift and uncompromising response”.

According to the foreign ministry website, there were just under 1,200 French nationals in Niger in 2022.

Reuters

Any attack on French interests in Niger will spur swift response: Macron

Any attack on French nationals or interests in Niger will provoke a strong immediate reaction from France, the French government said on Sunday.
