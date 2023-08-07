Africa

Airlines divert some Africa flights as Niger airspace closes

08 August 2023 - 09:00 By Kate Duffy, Danny Lee and Siddharth Philip

Airlines were forced to divert some flights after Niger restricted its airspace on Sunday night, making it more difficult for planes to fly across parts of Africa...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River South Africa
  2. Businesses take a hit as Cape taxi strike keeps workers at home South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha and co-accused back in court South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Heartbreaking' visit by Cape Town mayor to slain officer's home South Africa
  5. Travel earnings show consumers spend on foreign trips Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng