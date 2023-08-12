Africa

West African regional group weighs next steps on Niger

12 August 2023 - 14:10 By Edward McAllister
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Ecowas on Thursday activated a task force of troops for a possible military intervention to undo the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.
Ecowas on Thursday activated a task force of troops for a possible military intervention to undo the seventh coup in West and Central Africa in three years.
Image: Bloomberg

West African leaders were weighing their next moves on Saturday as they seek to overturn a military coup in Niger that has rocked the region but also triggered a groundswell of support in the country.

Niger's military last month imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum and assumed power, drawing condemnation from international powers and raising the spectre of further conflict in the impoverished Sahel region of West Africa which is already overrun by a deadly Islamist insurgency.

The regional bloc ECOWAS on Thursday decided to activate a task force drawing on troops from across the region for a possible military intervention to undo what was the seventh coup in west and central Africa in three years.

At stake is not just the fate of Niger — a major uranium producer and key Western ally in the fight against the Islamists — but also the concerns of global powers with key strategic interests in the semi-desert zone.

US, French, German and Italian troops are stationed in Niger to repel local affiliates of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that have killed thousands and displaced millions across the Sahel.

Western powers fear Russian influence could grow stronger if the junta in Niger follows Mali's example by ejecting Western troops and inviting in mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group.

Thousands of people gathered in Niger's capital on Friday to demonstrate in favour of the coup. The rally began at a French military base in the capital Niamey, then protesters with signs and flags spread onto surrounding streets.

“Long live Russia,” one protester's sign read. “Down with France ... Down with ECOWAS,” referring to the Economic Community of west African States.

Regional army chiefs were set to meet in the coming days. It was not yet clear how long the ECOWAS force would take to assemble, how big it would be and if it would actually invade. The organisation stressed that all options were on the table and it hoped for a peaceful resolution.

Security analysts said the force could take weeks to set up, potentially leaving room for negotiations.

Meanwhile, the AU, the EU, the US and the UN all said they were increasingly worried about Bazoum's detention conditions.

The UN commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, on Friday said the conditions were “rapidly deteriorating” and could amount to a violation of international human rights law. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Airlines divert some Africa flights as Niger airspace closes

Airlines were forced to divert some flights after Niger restricted its airspace on Sunday night, making it more difficult for planes to fly across ...
News
4 days ago

Niger's tailors rush to make Russian flags after coup

Nigerien tailor Yahaya Oumarou carefully ran cuts of white, blue and red fabric under his sewing machine, assembling them into the three horizontal ...
News
3 days ago

Sahel deaths are surging, contradicting juntas’ security claims

The number of people killed in Africa’s central Sahel region is surging this year, contradicting the claims by the military rulers of Mali, Burkina ...
News
4 days ago

Out of Africa, a new world war?

By supporting the coup in Niger, Russia proves again that it sees its struggle against the West as a global war, just not a declared one yet.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. West African regional group weighs next steps on Niger Africa
  2. Three suspects who 'burnt their victims to death' arrested in Gqeberha South Africa
  3. Trump swoops into Iowa Fair to scramble DeSantis' effort to reboot his campaign World
  4. Ukraine's Odesa opens a few beaches for first time since Russian invasion World
  5. Battles are lost, but the war is not over, says Zim's Kasukuwere after appeal ... Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later