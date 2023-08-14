Africa

Niger junta says it has ‘necessary elements’ to prosecute ousted president for high treason

14 August 2023 - 08:10 By Reuters
Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Joe Penney

The junta that seized power in Niger late last month said late on Sunday it had the "necessary elements" to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason.

Updates to follow 

