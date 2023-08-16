Africa

Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border

16 August 2023 - 11:40 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Niger says 17 of its soldiers were killed in an ambush. File photo.
Niger says 17 of its soldiers were killed in an ambush. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Niger's defence ministry says 17 of its soldiers were killed in an ambush on Tuesday in a southwest region bordering Burkina Faso.

Attacks in Niger have been falling since 2021 but security remains a major problem, especially in the southwest near the border with neighbouring Mali.

On the Malian side, the departure of French troops last year left a security vacuum that groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda have expanded into.

A detachment of Niger's army was attacked in an ambush next to Torodi commune, the defence ministry said. It said more than 100 “terrorists” were neutralised.

“The swift reaction of the soldiers and the air-land response at the scene of the skirmish enabled the enemy to be dealt with,” the ministry said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Niger junta says it has ‘necessary elements’ to prosecute ousted president for high treason

The junta that seized power in Niger last month said on Sunday it had the "necessary elements" to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high ...
News
2 days ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: If there’s one thing Africa is good at, it's exploiting the youth to make a mint

Youngsters often see coups as their chance for better lives, little knowing that their leaders’ only interests involve getting their hands on the ...
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

West African regional group weighs next steps on Niger

West African leaders were weighing their next moves on Saturday as they seek to overturn a military coup in Niger that has rocked the region, but ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Identities released of six killed in N2 horror crash in Eastern Cape South Africa
  2. Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border Africa
  3. Gang stealing from club-goers in Midrand nabbed by metro cops South Africa
  4. WATCH | Swellendam municipal offices destroyed as rioters run amok South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | What is ‘Eris’, the new Covid-19 variant? World

Latest Videos

Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”
Swellendam municipality building set alight during protests