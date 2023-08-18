Africa

Zimbabwe deports Good Governance Africa CEO Chris Maroleng and team

18 August 2023 - 07:28 By Sharon Mazingaizo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chris Maroleng has been deported from Zimbabwe. File photo.
Chris Maroleng has been deported from Zimbabwe. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Zimbabwean authorities have deported Good Governance Africa (GGA) CEO Chris Maroleng and three colleagues.

Maroleng and his team flew into the country on Tuesday but were on Thursday afternoon told by immigration officials to leave immediately. This was after being given permission to enter the country by officials at the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria.

In a statement GGA said their visit to Zimbabwe was linked to field research on election conditions and challenges ahead of the general election next Wednesday.

Maroleng said immigration officials arrived at their hotel in Bulawayo for “routine inspections of their passports”.

“They then summoned us to their offices and asked questions about the reasons for our visit to the country. I explained our research objectives. About an hour later we were told we had to leave the country immediately. They escorted us back to the hotel and then to the airport.

“We are shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, but not surprised, as the pattern of bullying and anti-democratic behaviour by the Zanu-PF led-government, especially in the run-up to elections, is well-documented,” said Maroleng.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said on X/Twitter that anyone who makes “misrepresentations” to immigration officers will be deported.

“We note a lot of interest in visiting our country and staying between August 2023 18 and 25. If you are an election observer say so, we accredit such. If you are a journalist say so, we accredit such. If you make misrepresentations to the immigration officer, you may find yourself on the next plane home,” said Mangwana.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police in Zimbabwe arrest 40 CCC party members after 'unsanctioned car rally'

Zimbabwe police arrested 40 members of the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) including an aspirant MP for blocking traffic on ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe court denies opposition CCC access to final voters' roll

High court judge Never Katiyo on Monday ruled as “not urgent” an application filed by the  CCC seeking the release of the final voters’ roll and the ...
News
2 days ago

Battles are lost, but the war is not over, says Zim's Kasukuwere after appeal dismissed

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court has dismissed independent candidate and former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s appeal challenging his ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hunger-striking Senegal opposition leader Sonko in intensive care: party Africa
  2. CRIME STATS | 90 women, children murdered between April and June South Africa
  3. Children injured in another crash on KZN’s roads South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Police release crime stats in parliament Politics
  5. China’s Xi to attend Brics leaders’ meeting, visit South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”