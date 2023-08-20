'Victory is certain': Mnangagwa promises growth in Zimbabwe at final election rally

Zanu-PF is wooing young voters, with Mnangagwa promising to extend economic opportunities to the youth in sectors such as agriculture and mining.
Jordan Zvitongi, 24, a youthful supporter of the ruling party, told TimesLIVE Zanu-PF “is the future”.
“l believe what the president is saying, he wants the youth to be successful. Of course life is difficult right now, but Zanu-PF is providing projects and opportunities for young people. I believe in the ruling party. As youth we want jobs, we want to own land and l believe the ruling party will provide those things. This is why I attend the rallies,” said Zvitongi.
According to statistics released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), 6.6-million people have registered to vote and least 43% of voters are classified as youth. Three-quarters of Zimbabwe’s population is under 34 and the majority of people attending Zanu-PF rallies are under 34.
The election is taking place against a backdrop of economic decline and unemployment but ruling party supporters are optimistic about the future of the country.
Mary Sakirai, 32, wearing a T-shirt and cap bearing the image of Mnangagwa, told TimesLIVE she was happy.
“I love Zanu-PF and l am not ashamed of it. Because of the ruling party I managed to get a residential stand, something l am proud of. I have a roof over my head and my children. We hope the ruling party can do more for the people — provide jobs, give land to everyone — but right now l am very happy. I didn't think l could ever own land in my lifetime,” said Sakirai.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised economic growth and to build a prosperous Zimbabwe during his final election rally on Saturday.
Mnangagwa, 80, seeking a second five-year term as president, has been on the campaign trail for the past month across the country's 10 provinces.
Addressing thousands of enthusiastic supporters in Shurugwi in the Midlands province, about 350km from the capital Harare, he said “victory is certain”.
“Zanu-PF is ready and well-prepared for August 23. Zanu-PF is unstoppable, victory is certain,” Mnangagwa told the cheering crowd.
He promised to build a better life for Zimbabweans and to “leave no-one behind”.
“For the first time in our motherland, we are food secure. We have introduced mechanised agricultural programmes for our people, we are also setting up rural industries in every province. We continue to build our country,” he said.
As part of its election campaign, Zanu-PF launched a movement for home seekers, Homeseekers for Economic Development (Homeseekers4ED), to provide residential stands to people who have been waiting on council housing lists for several years.
Earlier this year, Mnangagwa gave out land ownership title deeds to people in poor peri-urban settlements that were once considered illegal, a move government critics said was an attempt to entice peri-urban voters.
As he closed off his campaign, Mnangagwa thanked his supporters on his social media for the “overwhelming support”.
“The energy, unity and commitment to peace and development are truly inspiring. Let's carry this momentum forward as we head towards the upcoming election. Together, we shape a brighter future,” said Mnangagwa.
As election day draws nearer, the main contest is between incumbent Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
