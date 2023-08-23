Africa

Zimbabweans vote but hopes of ending economic free fall appear dim

Runaway inflation, currency shortages and sky-high unemployment mar the southern African country.

23 August 2023 - 07:17 By Nyasha Chingono and Nelson Banya
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man pushes a load of bales to the clothing market in Macheke, Zimbabwe, August 22, 2023.
A man pushes a load of bales to the clothing market in Macheke, Zimbabwe, August 22, 2023.
Image: PHILIMON BULAWAYO/Reuters

Zimbabweans vote on Wednesday, with many citizens desperate for change after two decades of relentless economic chaos but sceptical that the ruling Zanu-PF party will allow a credible election or any loosening of its stranglehold on power.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking re-election after a first term during which runaway inflation, currency shortages and sky-high unemployment continued to make life a misery for Zimbabweans, many of whom rely on US dollar remittances from relatives abroad to make ends meet.

The cash-strapped country's chances of resolving a debt crisis that prevents it from accessing World Bank and International Monetary Fund loans are at stake, as foreign lenders have said a free and fair election is a precondition for any meaningful talks on the issue.

Mnangagwa, who took over when longtime strongman Robert Mugabe was toppled in a 2017 military coup, faces 10 other candidates including his main challenger, lawyer and pastor Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

It is the second contest between the two after Mnangagwa won a closely contested poll in 2018, which the opposition allege was rigged. The country's constitutional court upheld Mnangagwa's election.

Polls will open at 7am and close at 7pm. Some 6.6-million people are registered to vote in the nation of about 15-million.

Vote-counting will start as soon as polling stations close, and parliamentary results are expected to trickle in over the course of Thursday morning. The presidential result is expected to come later, though well ahead of a five-day deadline.

Little change since Mugabe era

Political analysts say Zimbabwe's unending economic maelstrom could tip the contest in favour of the opposition if the election is clean.

The local currency has weakened by about 85% since the start of the year and inflation has reached triple digit levels, pushing people further into poverty in a country where only 30% hold formal jobs.

But analysts say ZANU-PF, which has been in power for more than four decades, has an unfair advantage as it wields control over the police and other key institutions.

“The electoral playing field is heavily skewed in favour of the ruling party, which has used state institutions to close the democratic space,” said Africa Risk Consulting, a private firm, in a pre-election note.

“Five years into Mnangagwa's rule, conditions have not changed much from the Mugabe era,” it said.

While the run-up to the election has been largely free from violence, the police routinely ban opposition rallies and arrest opposition supporters using Zimbabwe's tough public order laws.

ZANU-PF and the police deny seeking to influence the outcome.

Zimbabwe has a long history of alleged rigging and disputed polls, some of which turned violent, and there is a high likelihood that the outcome of this election will be challenged.

“I have told the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that what happened in 2018 cannot be repeated. We will not accept a rigged vote,” Chamisa said at his last campaign rally on Monday.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly called for peace and tolerance in his campaign speeches.

“We will deal with those who want to perpetrate violence,” he told supporters on Saturday in Shurugwi, more than 300km south of Harare.

To win the presidency, a candidate must get more than 50% of the vote. If there is no outright winner, a run-off between the top two candidates will be held on October 2.

Parliamentary and local council candidates only need a simple majority of votes cast.

Reuters

MORE:

Election day: Zim voters are apathetic after years of intimidation and distrust

Majority of Zimbabwean expats in SA believe voting in elections is ‘a waste of time’
News
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Transparency is key to legitimate elections in Zimbabwe

For legitimate elections to happen in Zimbabwe, transparency is key and this includes observers and media enjoying free movement and access.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

RASHWEAT MUKUNDU | Mugabe’s ghost and a generational struggle as Zim decides

This week Zimbabweans vote as Emmerson Mnangagwa has to demonstrate that he is better than Robert Mugabe or as on the pulse as Nelson Chamisa
Africa
1 day ago

POLL | Do you think Zimbabweans living in SA have a moral responsibility to vote in their country’s elections?

Zimbabweans living in South Africa have been urged to go back home and vote in the second general elections after the removal of long-serving ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Fathers and parents who adopt are entitled to qualify for ‘maternity’ leave, ... News
  2. Tshwane says workers still striking despite Samwu call to return to work South Africa
  3. Death of Obama's personal chef ruled an accident World
  4. Number of US children killed by guns hit record high in 2021 — Study World
  5. Two flying squad members gunned down in Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe elections: Opposition parties concerned vote could be skewed
Bystanders attempt to stop criminal who robs woman outside busy Durban cafe