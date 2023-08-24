Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday that a decision by the Brics group of nations to invite Ethiopia to join was "a great moment" and that his country wanted to cooperate for "an inclusive and prosperous global order".
Abiy celebrates 'great moment' as Brics invites Ethiopia to join
Image: Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS
