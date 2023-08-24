Africa

Abiy celebrates 'great moment' as Brics invites Ethiopia to join

24 August 2023 - 10:39 By George Obulutsa
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, attend the inauguration of the Water and Energy Exhibition, at the Ethiopian Science Museum.
Image: Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday that a decision by the Brics group of nations to invite Ethiopia to join was "a great moment" and that his country wanted to cooperate for "an inclusive and prosperous global order".

