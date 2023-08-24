Africa

Egypt President Sisi looks forward to 'raising the voice of countries in the south'

24 August 2023 - 12:22 By Mohamed Hendawy
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Image: Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS / File photo

Egypt is looking forward to working on “raising the voice of countries in the south” to support the rights and interests of developing countries, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday.

He spoke after Brics countries invited Egypt to join the group.

“I appreciate Egypt being invited to join Brics and look forward to co-ordinating with the group to achieve its goals in supporting economic co-operation,” Sisi added.

