Egypt is looking forward to working on “raising the voice of countries in the south” to support the rights and interests of developing countries, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday.
He spoke after Brics countries invited Egypt to join the group.
“I appreciate Egypt being invited to join Brics and look forward to co-ordinating with the group to achieve its goals in supporting economic co-operation,” Sisi added.
Reuters
Egypt President Sisi looks forward to 'raising the voice of countries in the south'
Image: Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency via REUTERS / File photo
Reuters
