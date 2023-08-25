Africa

Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack

25 August 2023 - 09:47 By Tiemoko Diallo
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Trucks carrying food, humanitarian aid and industrial equipment wait due to sanctions imposed by Niger's regional and international allies in the border town of Malanville, Benin, on August 18 2023.
Trucks carrying food, humanitarian aid and industrial equipment wait due to sanctions imposed by Niger's regional and international allies in the border town of Malanville, Benin, on August 18 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Coffi Seraphin Zounyekpe

Niger has authorised Mali and Burkina Faso's armed forces to intervene on its territory in case of an attack, the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday, a possible sign the junta in Niger plans to keep resisting regional pressure to stand down.

The main West African bloc Ecowas has been trying to negotiate with the coup leaders but warned it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

Any escalation risks further destabilising the insurgency-torn region as Niger's junta-led neighbours, Mali and Burkina Faso, have said they would back Niger in any conflict with Ecowas.

On Thursday, the three allies' foreign ministers said they had met in the Nigerien capital Niamey to discuss boosting co-operation on security and other joint issues.

The statement said the ministers welcomed the signing on Thursday by Niger junta leader Gen Abdourahamane Tiani of two orders “authorising the defence and security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene on Nigerien territory in the event of an attack”.

“The Burkinabe and Malian ministers ... reiterated their rejection of an armed intervention against the people of Niger which will be considered as a declaration of war,” it said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

AU suspends Niger over coup

The African Union has suspended Niger from all its activities after the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa 'extremely concerned' about Niger coup

President Cyril Ramaphosa is “extremely concerned” about what is happening in Niger.
Politics
5 days ago

West African bloc says 'D-Day' set for possible Niger intervention

West Africa's main regional bloc on Friday said it had agreed an undisclosed "D-Day" for a possible military intervention to restore democracy in ...
News
6 days ago

Niger says 17 of its soldiers killed in ambush near Burkina Faso border

Niger's defence ministry says 17 of its soldiers were killed in an ambush on Tuesday in a southwest region bordering Burkina Faso.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Man dies in Johannesburg shack fire South Africa
  2. Nearly 13-million people watched US Republican presidential primary debate on ... World
  3. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues South Africa
  4. Niger allows Mali, Burkina Faso troops to enter its territory in case of attack Africa
  5. What happens to Wagner mercenary group after Prigozhin plane crash? World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure