Africa

Uganda military kills Islamist-linked rebel group commander

26 August 2023 - 11:45 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The rebel group called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been based in the jungles of eastern Congo for more than two decades from where they launch attacks both within Congo and sometimes across the border in Uganda.
The rebel group called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been based in the jungles of eastern Congo for more than two decades from where they launch attacks both within Congo and sometimes across the border in Uganda.
Image: 123rf/zeferli

Uganda's military has killed one of the commanders of an Islamic State (IS)-allied rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo where Kampala has been pursuing the militants alongside the Congolese military for nearly two years.

The rebel group called Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) has been based in the jungles of eastern Congo for more than two decades from where they launch attacks both within Congo and sometimes across the border in Uganda.

The commander, who was identified by only one name, Fazul, was a Tanzanian national who had been operating mostly in Mwalika valley in eastern Congo's North Kivu province, the military said in a statement late on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group.

ADF, which was originally a Uganda-based rebel group, launched its attacks in 1990s in the west but it was soon routed by the Ugandan military which drove its fighters across the border into Congo where they have been based since. In December 2021, Uganda's military jointly with Congolese troops launched an operation against the insurgents, although its success has been mixed.

“The joint forces continue to pursue these terrorists from all corners of the jungles,” Uganda's military said in the statement, adding that ADF fighters who are willing to surrender will be given amnesty.

Reuters

 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's demise World
  2. Uganda military kills Islamist-linked rebel group commander Africa
  3. Soldier bust for 'stealing' firearms and ammunition from military base and ... South Africa
  4. Nigeria seeks to restart four state oil refineries by end 2024 — minister Africa
  5. Men charged with murder of Operation Dudula member in Limpopo bus attack to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure