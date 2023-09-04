Africa

WATCH | Gabon coup leader to be sworn in as interim president

04 September 2023 - 10:10 By Wilfried Obangome
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

The leader of a coup that ousted Gabon's President Ali Bongo will address the nation for the first time as interim president on Monday after a swearing-in ceremony that would appear to solidify the junta's grip on power.

In West and Central Africa's eighth coup in three years, military officers led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power on August 30, minutes after an announcement that Bongo had secured a third term in an election - a result they annulled and said was not credible.

Nguema, who the officers have since picked as their official leader, will be sworn in as so-called Transition President at 1000 GMT and give a speech on national television.

The coup, which ended the Bongo family's 56-year dynasty, drew cheering crowds onto the streets of the capital Libreville but condemnation from abroad.

Leaders of the Central African regional bloc ECCAS are due to meet in person on Monday to discuss their response to the ouster. Last week they urged partners led by the United Nations and the African Union to support a rapid return to constitutional order.

The junta has not yet said how long it envisages holding power. On Friday, Nguema said it would proceed "quickly but surely," but cautioned that too much haste could lead to elections that lack credibility.

Gabon's main opposition group, Alternance 2023, which says it is the rightful winner of the August 26 election, has called on the international community to encourage the junta to hand power back to civilians.

Members of Alternance 2023 met Nguema on Sunday for talks, a source in the alliance told Reuters, without sharing further details.

Bongo remains under house arrest. He was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father who came to power in 1967. Opponents say the family did too little to share Gabon's oil and mining wealth with the country's 2.3-million people.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Gabon reopens borders three days after military coup

Gabon reopened its borders on Saturday, an army spokesman said, three days after closing them during a military coup in which President Ali Bongo was ...
News
1 day ago

Niger junta orders police to expel French ambassador

Niger's ruling junta has ordered police to expel France's ambassador, a move marking a further downturn in relations, and one that authorities in ...
News
3 days ago

Gabon coup triggers dollar bond slump, raises funding questions for region

Gabon's military coup sparked the steepest daily drop in its dollar bonds on Wednesday since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and came just weeks ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa had been stolen in CIT heist, court hears South Africa
  2. WATCH | Seven victims of Joburg fire buried in mass funeral South Africa
  3. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba calls for urgent safety checks after Joburg building ... South Africa
  4. China arrests former head of religious affairs body on graft suspicions World
  5. Parents form guard of honour for staff at KZN school with alleged sex pest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
Investigation finds SA did not supply weapons to Russia aboard Lady R vessel