Africa

Uganda says its operations in Congo have killed 567 IS-allied fighters

08 September 2023 - 09:56 By Reuters
Members of the Ugandan army, part of the troops assigned to the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF), stand at a settlement ceded by M23 rebels fighters to EACRF soldiers in Bunagana, Rutshuru territory of the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo on April 19, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo

Uganda has killed more than 560 members of an Islamic State-allied rebel group since launching operations against them in December 2021, President Yoweri Museveni said.

The anti-Kampala group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is based in the jungles in the east of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo from where it launches attacks in Congo and Uganda.

After securing Congo's permission, Uganda's military launched operations against ADF seeking to destroy their camps and kill or capture the group's combatants.

In a speech late on Thursday, Museveni said 567 ADF fighters had been killed and 50 captured. He said submachine guns and rocket propelled grenades were among 167 pieces of equipment retrieved from the rebels. “They are desperate ... the only option for them is to surrender,” Museveni said.

Museveni urged Ugandan operators of buses, markets and hotels to be vigilant and register customers to prevent possible ADF attackers using their facilities.

This week, Ugandan police said they had retrieved at least six improvised explosive devices ADF attackers planned to use, including one they got from an assailant just outside a church he was about to enter.

In two of the group's most devastating attacks in Uganda, suicide attacks in 2021 outside a police station in the capital and near the parliament building left seven people dead.

In June this year 42 people, mostly students, were massacred at a school in Kasese in Western Uganda.

Reuters

